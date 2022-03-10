Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating ) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.