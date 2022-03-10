Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
