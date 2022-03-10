Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $204.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

