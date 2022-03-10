BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to report $4.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $19.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in BCE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in BCE by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in BCE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

