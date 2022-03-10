Brokers Offer Predictions for AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$20.10 and a 12-month high of C$29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.13.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

