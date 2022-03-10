FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AWK. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AWK stock opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $135.62 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,422,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.