FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

