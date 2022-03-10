Short Interest in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expands By 27.1%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 951,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTOR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Meritor stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Meritor by 2,075.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 724,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,873,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

