Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $8.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 144,546 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.