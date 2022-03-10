Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Up 11.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shares rose 11.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $80.33 and last traded at $78.35. Approximately 141,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,283,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Specifically, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

