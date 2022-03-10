WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $9,421,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

