Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

