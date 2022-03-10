Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

