Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORD. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

