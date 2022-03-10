Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.