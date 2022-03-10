Contrasting CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get CLP alerts:

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CLP and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.80 billion 2.33 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable $3.43 billion 2.11 $946.00 million N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CLP and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than CLP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable -2.56% -0.84% -0.25%

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats CLP on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has approximately 16,486 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.