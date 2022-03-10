Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases 62 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £489.18 ($640.96).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 56 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £490.56 ($642.77).

Shares of FCIT opened at GBX 805 ($10.55) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 867.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 886.99. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 766.22 ($10.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($12.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

