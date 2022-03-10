Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GOL stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 87.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

