Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Torrid stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

