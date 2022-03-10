Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Peter Egan Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Shares of LON JSG opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £510.26 million and a P/E ratio of -22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.52. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

