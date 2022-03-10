Noel Lamb Acquires 4,000 Shares of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG) Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (LON:AJG – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,958.07).

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 280 ($3.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.17. The stock has a market cap of £75.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Tiburon Partners LLP. The fund is managed by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

