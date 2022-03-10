StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of China Natural Resources worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.