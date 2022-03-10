SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $712.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.