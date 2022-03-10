Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

NYSE C opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

