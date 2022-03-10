Huntsman Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

