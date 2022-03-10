National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

ARR stock opened at C$14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.18. The firm has a market cap of C$371.20 million and a PE ratio of -80.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

