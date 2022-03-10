Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of TD stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,481,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,887,000 after buying an additional 217,261 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.