Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday. raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of TD stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,481,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,887,000 after buying an additional 217,261 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

