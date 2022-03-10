Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 1,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Specifically, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The stock has a market cap of $717.52 million, a PE ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

