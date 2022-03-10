TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Trading Up 13.6% After Insider Buying Activity

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) shares were up 13.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 242,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,790,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Specifically, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Barclays dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $19,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after buying an additional 83,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.