Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 592,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,420.63 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,503.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,698.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

