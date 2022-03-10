Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 106540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,827,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,065,000 after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

