EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $121.78 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 5514399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

