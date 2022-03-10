AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

AVPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

