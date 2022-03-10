Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,489 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,891% compared to the average daily volume of 125 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVB stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

