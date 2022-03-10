Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock valued at $121,735,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 292,520 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after buying an additional 609,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,888,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

