Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rises By 28.0%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

