Dollar General (DG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DG opened at $207.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.