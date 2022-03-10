dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) Insider Purchases £8,412.25 in Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) insider Boris Huard bought 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 78.10 ($1.02) on Thursday. dotdigital Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.52. The firm has a market cap of £233.35 million and a P/E ratio of 22.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOTD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

