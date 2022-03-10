Insider Buying: Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Purchases 17,290 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Robert Kyprianou bought 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £25,070.50 ($32,849.19).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.97) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 171.55. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 185.40 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £494.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.07.

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.