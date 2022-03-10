Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Buys £158,046.79 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.14) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,084.37).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,439 ($31.96) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,013.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,145.49. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

