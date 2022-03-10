Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Sells 18,324 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,426.89).
Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis bought 42 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($197.56).
ROR opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.05. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
