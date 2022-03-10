Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Sells 18,324 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,426.89).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rotork alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis bought 42 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($197.56).

ROR opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.05. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 420 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.31).

About Rotork (Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.