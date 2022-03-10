Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.