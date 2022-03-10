Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
