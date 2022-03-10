Financial Analysis: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) & Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 0 4 8 0 2.67 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 288.25%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 297.92%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer Aktiengesellschaft $52.16 billion 1.12 $1.18 billion $0.29 51.07 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$169.07 million ($2.68) -6.22

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 2.17% 19.72% 5.45% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.41% -31.62%

Summary

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use. The company was founded by

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

