Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Avinger stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
About Avinger (Get Rating)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
