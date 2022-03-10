Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Avinger stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the period. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

