Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of ACBI opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

