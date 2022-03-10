Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.