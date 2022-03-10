Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.97.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in APA by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

