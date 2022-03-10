Oppenheimer Comments on Biomea Fusion, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biomea Fusion in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).
In related news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,339,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
