Barrington Research Weighs in on Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discovery in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Discovery has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Discovery by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Discovery by 484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.