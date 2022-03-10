Plug Power Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 10.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Plug Power by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

