CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$8.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$697.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.