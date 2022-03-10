Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Reduced by Analyst

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

WETF opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $59,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

