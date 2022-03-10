Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

